Man detained on suspicion of DWI after rollover crash near downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was detained on suspicion of DWI following a rollover crash near downtown early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Cesar Chavez Boulevard and South Santa Rosa Avenue, not far from Public Safety Headquarters.

According to police, the driver crashed and rolled his van after hitting a light pole.

Police said the man was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI after failing a field sobriety test. His name was not released.

There were no reports of any injuries.