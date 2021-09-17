Clear icon
Local News

Man detained on suspicion of DWI after rollover crash near downtown, police say

Crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. near intersection of W. Cesar Chavez Blvd,, S. Santa Rosa Ave.

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was detained on suspicion of DWI following a rollover crash near downtown early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Cesar Chavez Boulevard and South Santa Rosa Avenue, not far from Public Safety Headquarters.

According to police, the driver crashed and rolled his van after hitting a light pole.

Police said the man was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI after failing a field sobriety test. His name was not released.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

