Bexar County grand jury indicts man charged in fatal shooting at North Side nail salon

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury indicted a 42-year-old Universal City man on a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting at a North Side nail salon.

According to the indictment, Kiet Tuan Nguyen shot and killed Ryan Vo, 46, on July 5 at a strip mall in the 11900 block of Blanco Road, where the salon is located, officials said.

The incident stemmed from an argument between Vo and Nguyen. The argument started in the salon and continued outside, resulting in Nguyen shooting Vo, San Antonio police said.

The grand jury also indicted Nguyen on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for striking Stacey Nguyen with a firearm, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

If Kiet Tuan Nguyen is found guilty on the murder charge, he could face a maximum punishment of life in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000.

