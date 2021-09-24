Woman wanted in elderly assault is also a person of interest in a homicide, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who is a person of interest in a fatal shooting is also wanted for injury to an elderly person, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Kimberly Rae Koenigstein, 18, is wanted by SAPD after the elderly person was assaulted on Sept. 17, police said.

Details surrounding the assault are limited but police said a disturbance at a residence escalated into the assault.

Koenigstein is also a person of interest in a homicide that took place the following day, police said.

In that case, 28-year-old Tiffany Molina was shot while trying to break up a fight at a Motel 6 in the 6800 block of US Highway 90 West.

A woman involved in the fight, which spilled into the parking lot, had walked away and called someone on her phone.

Moments later, a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck pulled into the parking lot and someone inside opened fire toward Molina. She was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman who stepped away to make the phone call got inside the Ram and fled down Highway 90. Police said a group involved in the argument also fled the location.

According to SAPD, Koenigstein was last seen in a 2004 single-cab, dark-blue Dodge Ram pickup truck with New Jersey license plates.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

