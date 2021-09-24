Dash cam video shows man on bicycle leading Castle Hills police on chase

A man tried to run from Castle Hills police by riding away on a bicycle. Officers believe he may have been planning to break into a business and tagged a building.

A man tried to run from Castle Hills police by riding away on a bicycle. Officers believe he may have been planning to break into a business and tagged a building.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – It sounds cliché, but this actually is one of those stories that you just have to see to believe.

It includes video from Castle Hills police officers’ dashboard cameras showing a man leading them on a chase while on a bicycle early Friday morning.

Cpl. Garrett Earlywine, who was one of the officers involved, said he first noticed the 27-year old suspect after 3 a.m. behind a shopping center near Blanco Road and Loop 410.

Earlywine said he noticed the man, dressed in dark clothing and wearing a face covering and gloves, outside a business and not far from freshly painted graffiti.

“I guess it was one of the CBD dispensaries,” he said. “And so it appeared to me that he was about to break into that building.”

Earlywine said he turned on his patrol car lights in an attempt to get the suspect to stop, but he rode away on a bicycle.

The video provided by the Castle Hills Police Department shows the man pedaling on and near a highway and along neighborhood streets, seemingly taking time to use hand signals along the way.

Ad

It appears the man also is carrying a large pole that police said was a crowbar.

They say as he rode, he tossed aside several items.

“We did recover a tomahawk. He did end up throwing the tomahawk during the pursuit, so he did discard it,” Earlywine said.

Officers caught up with him near Blanco and Lockhill-Selma roads and took him into custody.

They said he had several items that are believed to be stolen in his possession as well as several cans of spray paint.

While the idea of a chase involving a suspect on a bicycle might sound unusual, Earlywine said it’s actually not that rare.

“That’s the third time that’s actually happened,” he said.

The suspect faces several charges including evading arrest. Police said he also had an outstanding warrant.

Related Story: