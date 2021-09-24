San Antonio man on Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List arrested

Moises Calderon of San Antonio was arrested just one day after he was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Moises Calderon was apprehended at an apartment complex on the city’s West Side by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, including DPS special agents.

Calderon, 50, had been wanted since October 2020 after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for violating his parole. He’s also wanted for assault causing bodily injury. In 1991, Calderon was arrested for murder and later convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison. He was released on parole in November 2014.

A cash reward is being paid for information that led to Calderon’s capture, DPS officials said.

