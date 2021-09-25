Salvadoran entrepreneur seeks to share her savory culture with San Antonio community

SAN ANTONIO – A Salvadoran woman is making her dreams come true and helping San Antonio develop a palate for Central American food.

Yaneth Rosales says owning the Salvadoran food stand inside the Pica Pica Plaza on the South Side is just the start of her American Dream. Sabor Salvadoreno is part of a lifelong dream she’s been working toward.

The Salvadoran migrant beams with pride when she talks about her food, culture and restaurant.

“I want more than anything for the pupusa to become known, for it to become famous,” Rosales said in Spanish.

Rosales migrated to the U.S. seeking refuge and shelter. But only a month into her arrival, she was injured in a crash. Her plea to doctors was that they save her hand.

“I would tell the doctors, ‘What am I going to do? This is my tool to work. Now, what am I going to do?’” Rosales said, recounting her experience.

As soon as she healed, she started selling food and building a clientele, which led her to open her food stand. She says, at first, people had to be introduced to her signature pupusas and other offerings.

“People would stare at us strangely, wondering what a pupusa was,” Rosales said. “But we have built a clientele, thank God. Customers leave satisfied.”

Her dream is not over. Her mission is to grow her business and open her own restaurant so customers can sit and enjoy her food.

Among her recommendations is the pupusa, a thick tortilla stuffed with cheese, beans or mixed. There’s also the Salvadoran tamal, with masa, spices and chicken wrapped in a plantain leaf, which gives it a unique flavor. The refried beans with Salvadoran sour cream and fried plantains are also a must-try.

Rosales says she has always enjoyed cooking, even in her home country. This business is the opportunity she feels that was destined for her.

She encourages any migrants that come to the U.S. to achieve a dream not to give up.

“You come to the U.S. for your ‘American Dream.’ Focus on what you want to accomplish, and you will succeed,” she said.

Rosales’ Salvadoran food business is inside the Pica Pica Plaza at 910 SE Military Dr, San Antonio, TX 78214.

This story is part of KSAT’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. La version en Espanol esta disponible abajo:

Para Yanet Rosales, es un placer compartir la comida que es parte de su cultura Salvadoreña. La inmigrante empezó un pequeño negocio de comida dentro de la Plaza Pica Pica en 910 SE Military Drive, San Antonio.

“Creo que más que todo la pupusa es lo típico platillo de nosotros, que la pupusa se de a conocer, que se haga famosa,” dice Rosales.

Con esfuerzo, a crecido su clientela y ha hecho que más personas se familiaricen con la comida de su país. Su meta es crecer su negocio y abrir un restaurante Salvadoreño.

“Tú quieres llegar a Estados Unidos, vienes por el sueño americano, enfócate a lo que vienes, si lo vas a lograr,” dice Rosales.

Este reportaje de KSAT es parte de celebracion del Mes de Herencia Hispana.