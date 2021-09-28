$3.6 million project brings safety improvements along Highway 16 corridor

TxDOT San Antonio and VIA have teamed up to usher in improvements and safety along one of the most heavily travelled corridors in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – TxDOT San Antonio and VIA have teamed up to usher in improvements and safety along one of the most heavily travelled corridors in San Antonio.

The State Highway 16 Safety Project aims to create ease transportation along Highway 16 (Bandera Road) from Loop 410 to Braun Road.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on site along the corridor near Eckert Road in Leon Valley. Local leaders joined TxDOT and VIA to celebrate the highly anticipated improvements.

Some the changes include new sidewalks, ramps, railing and bus pads. However, the goal is safety and the minds behind the project hope it can save lives.

In a press release, TxDOT Commissioner Laura Ryan said pedestrian deaths due to traffic crashes account for one in five of all traffic related deaths.

District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval and Leon Valley Mayor Chris Riley believe these improvements will make a big difference along the busy stretch.

“The road is with us throughout the whole district. So whatever happen on this road effects all the residents of district 7,” Councilwoman Sandoval said.

Mayor Riley said that it will not only create more accessibility, but safety to the area.

“It’s the end result. It’s going to improve our safety, our mobility, our connectivity on one of the most highly travelled highway,” she said.

The project is part of the MyLink program which is a $3.6 million joint fund initiative from TxDOT and VIA.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.