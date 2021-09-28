San Antonio man pleads guilty, sentenced to 6 years for possession of child pornography, DA says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography charges Monday, according to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said 34-year-old Jose Villarreal was arrested in November after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Microsoft user had uploaded child sexual abuse material to another user through the Skype application.

Villarreal, who went by alias “David Villareal,” was linked by his email account, phone number and IP address, The DA’s office said.

Villarreal confessed to downloading the material and sharing it with another user he met on the Reddit forum website.

“This case should serve as a warning to parents to be vigilant about their children’s online activities. These predators are using legal digital platforms to meet each other and then to commit these horrible crimes District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement. “We must never forget that each of these images or videos shared depicts a child being abused and then shared online where it likely lives on long after people like this defendant have been caught and sentenced.”

