Whataburger debuts 2 new menu items, announces return of 2 fan favorites

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger fans may notice some new items on the menu starting this week.

The San Antonio-based burger chain said it brought back two fan-favorites and debuted two new menu items, for a limited time though.

The hatch green chile bacon burger has returned, Whataburger says, along with the breakfast burger for the third time.

One new menu item includes the hatch green chile bacon chicken sandwich, to accompany the burger. Also new is the chocolate mint shake in time for the upcoming holiday season.

Whataburger said the new drink is a mix of its classic chocolate shake flavor and mint.

The prices of the new menu items vary by market.

Breakfast Burger Whatameal (Whataburger)

Hatch Green Chile Bacon Chicken Sandwiches (Whataburger)