Calavera coloring contest with chance to win iPad Mini; a new KSAT Kids partnership; pumpkin density and maps!

Hello parents, teachers and students!

My, what a year it’s been already. Can you believe it’s already October? Bring on the ghouls, goblins and Halloween candy.

KSAT Kids this week announced a new partnership with noun, an educational platform that provides engaging content online for both students and teachers.

The partnership offers fun, engaging videos where students explore subjects through live interviews with experts and celebrities. Interviews are recorded and animated and released as episodes that will air in newscasts bi-weekly and be available for viewing on KSAT.com/kids.

In the first edition, students interview Jim Schein, a respected map expert, map collector and historian who shares his knowledge of maps and cultural history. Schein answers students’ questions sharing specific details around how long maps have been created and explains why he started drawing maps. He also shares some of his adventures and fun facts as well.

Ad

Are you interested in bringing noun to your school or classroom and take part in an interview? You can do so by clicking here. Class interviews will be shown online and in this newsletter and will also be seen on GMSA at 9 a.m. on weekdays on KSAT 12.

The KSAT Kids Student Spotlight this week highlights 15-year-old Jona Covarrubias, a teen who has always loved fashion, but more specifically, shoes.

Covarrubias created the Lace Up Sneaker Show, one that grew from just 30 vendors to now over 150. To date, he has been able to hold 10 different shows. Well done, Jona!

Parents, are you looking for a fun activity for the kids? Well, how about having them take part in KSAT12′s latest coloring contest!

Ad

Get the kiddos to decorate the calavera image and you have a shot at scoring an iPad Mini! The skull decorating contest runs until next Friday, Oct. 8.

All you have to do is download and print out the coloring sheet, color the picture and upload it to our website. A winner will be selected at random among the submissions and some of the best will be featured in our newsletter and in a future newscast!

Finally, Meteorologist Kaiti Blake has a cool science experiment that allows kids a fun way to learn about density. They take each part of the pumpkin (seeds, guts, flesh, and stem) and submerge them to determine which parts have the most density and which have the least density.

Ad

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstrations and explains the significance behind it.

Have a great day everyone!

Ben Spicer

If you’re not subscribed to this newsletter or want to share it with a teacher or friend, sign up here.

Do you have an idea for a lesson or feedback? Email me at Bspicer@ksat.com with new content, lessons, story ideas or tips!

Here’s what can be found on KSAT Kids for Friday, October 1:

Student Spotlight

What’s Up South Texas! Young entrepreneur passionate about shoes starts own business at 15

A young man in San Antonio started his own business, and now, he’s showing others the benefits of being an entrepreneur.

Ad

What’s Up South Texas! Young entrepreneur passionate about shoes starts own business at 15

Do you know of a student, classroom or school that is doing amazing work and deserves to be featured in KSAT Kids? Nominate someone by emailing ksatkids@ksat.com.

Kid Activities

Kids wanna know: How are maps made and how long have they been around?

In this week’s edition of “Kids Wanna Know,” Jim Schein, aka “Mr. Schein,” a respected map expert, map collector and historian shares his knowledge of maps and cultural history.

Hispanic Heritage Month coloring contest: Decorate a calavera and get a shot at scoring an iPad Mini

Ad

To commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re calling all KSAT Kids to show off their artistic skills for a chance at winning an iPad mini.

KSAT Kids Home Science: Pumpkin Density

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Related Links