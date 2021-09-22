KSAT Kids Home Science: Pumpkin Density

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Well, check out this cool experiment that allows kids a fun way to learn about density. In the experiment (seen above) kids will take each part of the pumpkin (seeds, guts, flesh, and stem) out and submerge them to determine which parts have the most density and which have the least density.

The experiment is courtesy of steamsational.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the significance behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Pumpkin Density

Here’s what you’ll need:

a small pumpkin

corn syrup

vegetable oil

clear container -- large drinking glass, mason jar, etc.

water

food coloring

knife & spoon

