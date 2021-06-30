KSAT Kids Home Science: Baking Soda Bottle Rockets! 🚀🎆

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!
Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?
Well, check out this cool experiment that allows you to use a simple baking soda and vinegar reaction to launch a rocket sky high!
The experiment is courtesy of fruglefunforboys.com.
Baking Soda Bottle Rockets
Here’s what you’ll need:
- Plastic Soda Bottles (can be 1 liter or 20 oz.)
- Baking Soda
- Vinegar
- Three pencils
- Duct Tape
- A Cork to Seal Bottle