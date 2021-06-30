KSAT Kids Home Science: Baking Soda Bottle Rockets! 🚀🎆

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this cool experiment that allows you to use a simple baking soda and vinegar reaction to launch a rocket sky high!

The experiment is courtesy of fruglefunforboys.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the significance behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Baking Soda Bottle Rockets

Here’s what you’ll need:

Plastic Soda Bottles (can be 1 liter or 20 oz.)

Baking Soda

Vinegar

Three pencils

Duct Tape

A Cork to Seal Bottle

