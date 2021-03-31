KSAT Kids Home Science: Peep Palooza

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!
Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?
Well, check out this cool demonstration that shows Peeps marshmallow candy reacting to different liquids and a heat source in an Easter-themed experiment mashup! And don’t worry...there will still be some left to eat. 😉
The demonstration is courtesy of littlebinsforlittlehands.com.
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.
Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the science experiment by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!
Peep Palooza
Here’s what you’ll need:
For the Launcher:
- Peeps candy
- Containers with lids, like mason jars
- Water
- Rubbing alcohol
- Club Soda
- Vinegar
- Microwave-safe dish