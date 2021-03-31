KSAT Kids Home Science: Peep Palooza

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this cool demonstration that shows Peeps marshmallow candy reacting to different liquids and a heat source in an Easter-themed experiment mashup! And don’t worry...there will still be some left to eat. 😉

The demonstration is courtesy of littlebinsforlittlehands.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the science experiment by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Ad

Peep Palooza

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the Launcher:

Peeps candy

Containers with lids, like mason jars

Water

Rubbing alcohol

Club Soda

Vinegar

Microwave-safe dish

Related Content: