KSAT Kids Home Science: Making a shamrock launcher

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this cool demonstration that celebrates St. Patrick’s Day by making your own “shamrock launcher.” You can have some fun, while also learning about different types of energy! The project is courtesy of sciencebuddies.org.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the science experiment by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Shamrock Launcher 🍀

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the Launcher:

empty paper towel roll

a pencil

two rubber bands

tape

scissors

hole punch

For the Shamrocks:

small cotton balls OR green pom poms

pip cleaner

hot glue gun

