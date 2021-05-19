Partly Cloudy icon
Features

KSAT Kids Home Science: Extract DNA from a Strawberry

Thanks to the fruit’s special characteristics, you can observe its DNA in a matter of minutes!

Kaiti Blake
, Meteorologist

Ben Spicer
, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this cool experiment that shows how students can extract, isolate, and observe the DNA of a strawberry in just a matter of minutes.

The experiment is courtesy of stevespanglerscience.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the significance behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Extract DNA from a Strawberry

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • isopropyl alcohol
  • water
  • dish soap
  • salt
  • strawberries
  • plastic bag
  • strainer
  • tweezers
  • three glass containers

