KSAT Kids Home Science: Extract DNA from a Strawberry

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this cool experiment that shows how students can extract, isolate, and observe the DNA of a strawberry in just a matter of minutes.

The experiment is courtesy of stevespanglerscience.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the significance behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Ad

Extract DNA from a Strawberry

Here’s what you’ll need:

isopropyl alcohol

water

dish soap

salt

strawberries

plastic bag

strainer

tweezers

three glass containers

Related Content: