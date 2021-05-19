KSAT Kids Home Science: Extract DNA from a Strawberry

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!
Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?
Well, check out this cool experiment that shows how students can extract, isolate, and observe the DNA of a strawberry in just a matter of minutes.
The experiment is courtesy of stevespanglerscience.com.
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the significance behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.
Extract DNA from a Strawberry
Here’s what you’ll need:
- isopropyl alcohol
- water
- dish soap
- salt
- strawberries
- plastic bag
- strainer
- tweezers
- three glass containers