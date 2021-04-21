KSAT Kids Home Science: Milk jug bird feeders for Earth Day

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this cool demonstration that creates a bird feeder out of something you have at home! Kids can use a simple plastic milk jug to help feed our wildlife. It will be a great way for kids to connect with nature for Earth Day!

The demonstration is courtesy of greatstems.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the significance behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Ad

Milk jug bird feeders

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the Launcher:

Plastic Milk Jug

Scissors/Box Cutter/Wire Cutters

Wire/Rope

Bird Seed

Decorations: Markers/Paint/Stickers

Related Content: