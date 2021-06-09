Cloudy icon
KSAT Kids Home Science: Salt water density

Learn how ocean water is different from fresh water

Kaiti Blake
, Meteorologist

Ben Spicer
, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this cool experiment that allows you to test the density of saltwater against other types of liquids.

The experiment is courtesy of sciencekiddo.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the significance behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Salt Water Density

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • Water
  • 4 Cups
  • 4 Eggs
  • Salt
  • Sugar
  • Baking Soda

