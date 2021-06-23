KSAT Kids Home Science: Instant Ice Experiment

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this cool experiment that allows you to watch ice form right before your very eyes!

The experiment is courtesy of raisinglifelonglearners.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the significance behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

Parents and guardians: upload a video of your child performing the activity by clicking here. Send it in and you might see it on GMSA @ 9 a.m.!

Instant Ice Experiment

Here’s what you’ll need:

Ad

Bottled Water

Ice Cubes

Glass or Plastic Bowl

Cloth Towels or Paper Towels

Related Content: