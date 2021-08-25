KSAT Kids Home Science: Shaving Cream Rain Clouds

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out this cool experiment that allows you to teach kids about the weather and discuss clouds, rain and storms.

The experiment is courtesy of onelittleproject.com.

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstration and explains the significance behind it.

Shaving Cream Rain Clouds

Here’s what you’ll need:

Shaving Cream

Food Coloring

Water

Clear Container -- drinking glass or mason jar

Syringe or eye dropper

