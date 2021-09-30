Noun, KSAT announce partnership to provide free educational content on-air, online for students, teachers, parents

SAN ANTONIO – Noun, an educational platform designed to provide engaging content online for students and teachers, has teamed up with KSAT 12 and KSAT Kids to help bring free quality learning to kids in the San Antonio area.

Noun helps students explore school subjects through 20-minute live interviews with experts, specialists and celebrities that are conducted online and recorded. See an example here.

“We share a passion for stories. Working together, noun and KSAT can help to build students’ research and inquiry skills, inspire learning beyond the classroom and enable the sharing of learning with fellow students,” said Dave Sickert, CEO of Noun.

Noun edits the interview and animates the student participants to protect their identities. Interviews are released as educational episodes available both on-air and online. As students prepare for an interview, the exercise rewards curiosity and helps them learn about the world around them.

The class interviews will be shown online and in our free KSAT Kids newsletter and will also be seen on GMSA at 9 a.m. on weekdays on KSAT 12.

Schools or classrooms in the San Antonio area interested in participating in an interview can take part by clicking here.

Noun classroom image. (KSAT)

Topics include space, math, community, environment, sports, and potential careers with more subjects in development for the future. Some examples of previous interviews include:

SpaceX, in Los Angeles, CA

An archaeologist, in Cairo and Aswan, Egypt

A fire chief, Sonoma, CA

The Boston Red Sox, Boston, MA

An American Airlines Pilot from Brazil, Japan, Guam

“One of the most amazing aspects of this program, in my opinion, are the real-life skills that the students are developing in an extraordinarily engaging manner,” said Emily Brown, a teacher whose classroom participated in an interview.

“We inspire to aspire,” Sickert said. “Watching students work with educators to embrace a new era of learning and then share their learning with others, is a rewarding experience… for the students and for us.”

Do you have an idea for a lesson or feedback? Email me at Bspicer@ksat.com with new content, lessons, story ideas or tips!

