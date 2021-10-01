Electrical short in A/C unit causes fire at South Side home, SAFD says

San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in the 10800 block of Pleasanton Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A mobile home on the South Side was completely destroyed following a fire on Friday afternoon.

San Antonio firefighters responded to the blaze just before 12:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Pleasanton Road, south of Loop 410.

Firefighters said that when they arrived, the single-wide trailer home was fully engulfed in flames.

The flames were quickly knocked down but the home was severely damaged. No one was injured.

It appears the fire started due to an electrical short in the air conditioner window unit.

The damage is estimated at about $10,000.