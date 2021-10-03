Check out these late night eats in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Many of us have had the late-night munchies but alas... most restaurants are closed. No need to fear though; there are still some spots where you can grab a bite despite the time of night.

We’ve compiled a list of late-night restaurants in San Antonio. Here’s our recommendations:

Barbaro - You could stick with your typical delivery pizza or if you want to take your pizza experience to the next level, check out Barbaro. The pizza joint offers pies such as carbonara style, roasted mushroom, hashbrown, and clam’s casino, a clam and white wine sauce pizza. The restaurant is open Monday through Sunday from 4 p.m. until 12 a.m. Barbaro is located at 2027 McCullough Ave.

Erik’s Tacos - You can never go wrong with tacos, any time of the day. Erik’s tacos is serving up all kinds of tacos such as al pastor, carne asada, barbacoa, lengua, chicken fajitas and more. Not only do they serve tacos but you can grab a torta, burrito or even a hamburger. The joint is open from 11 a.m. until 4 a.m. Erik’s tacos are located at 12715 Nacogdoches Road.

Buddhaful Belly - If you’re looking for something you can just pick up, this late-night Chinese spot might be the right place for you. Buddhaful Belly is a pick-up-only concept that operates in the “Stix and Stones” Asian Restaurant. The restaurant offers different options such a pork belly fried rice, sesame chicken, lemon chicken, lo mein and more. Buddhaful Belly is open from 9 p.m. until 12 a.m. You can find the pick-up-only restaurant at 5718 B Wurzbach Road.

Halcyon - For the undecided, this late-night eatery has a little bit of everything. Halcyon offers all-day breakfast options such as biscuits and gravy, a breakfast burrito and a fried egg sandwich. They also are serving up loaded mac and cheese, stuffed potatoes and sandwiches like the balsamic chicken sandy, brisket sandy and a classic bacon cheeseburger. They also serve craft coffee and alcoholic beverages. Halycon is open from 8 a.m. until 2 a.m. every day. The restaurant is located at 1414 South Alamo Street.

Tacos El Regio - There’s always room for more than one late-night taco spot in San Antonio and this one has three locations to get that taco fix. Tacos El Regio offers asada, pastor and chicken fajita tacos in a mini size and a regular size. They also offer giant quesadillas, giant tortas, corn in a cup and more. The food trucks are open from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. every day. Tacos El Regio is located at 2726 N St. Mary’s Street, 12757 Nacogdoches Road and 427 Lombrano Street.

Hot Joy - If you want a late-night drink and a meal, this joint is serving up both. Hot Joy is an Asian fusion restaurant with options like spam fried rice, lemon pepper curry wings, sesame chicken and brisket and broccoli. Pair the food with one of their cocktails to really call it a night. The restaurant is open from 4 p.m. until 12 a.m. Monday through Sunday. Hot Joy is located at 1014 S Alamo Street.

Alamo Hot Dog Co. - You can’t go wrong with an American classic, a hot dog. Alamo Hot Dog Co. is serving up just that with Kosher hot dogs wrapped in bacon, chili cheese dogs, and jalapeño chili cheese dogs. The hot dog cart is open from 6 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. They are open from 7:00 pm. to 12 a.m. Monday and Tuesday thru Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 1 a.m. The cart is closed on Sundays. You can check out Alamo Hot Dog Co. at 111 W Crockett St.

