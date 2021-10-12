A look behind the scenes of Morgan’s Wonderland Camp

Morgan’s Wonderland Camp is opening for people of all ages and abilities.

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland Camp is opening for people of all ages and abilities.

The camp is located on the northern outskirts of San Antonio and with inclusiveness at its core, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“We opened registrations on Friday and filled all of our registrations up on Friday. We had people from all over the country who will be traveling here to be a part of Morgan’s Wonderland camp,” said Gordon Hartman, founder of Morgan’s Wonderland.

The $34 million camp sits on 102 acres of land near the JW Marriot Hill Country Resort and Spa.

“From photography to arts and crafts, to basketball, to swimming opportunities, to bike riding, to horseback riding, to a nature area, to a challenge course, to a zip line, that just names a few of the things that are possible here,” Hartman said.

There are 20 cabins that up to 500 campers and staff members can stay in. There is also a medical facility where doctors and nurses will be available to assist people on site.

“People will come to the camp from time to time who have acute special needs, who may be on oxygen or other medical needs that require a doctor or nurse to be close by,” Hartman said.

The camp creates a fun and safe environment, free of limitations and restrictions, that gives people a place to create lifelong memories.

