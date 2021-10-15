12 On Your Side: Supply chain kinks, a boost for some local businesses and a baby food recall

Happy pumpkin season y’all!

I’m reading and hearing about a “pumpkin shortage,” but personally, I’ve seen plenty to pick from. Shortage is a funny word when it comes to products -whether it’s toilet paper, gas, or pumpkins. Often it means there’s less supply than is typical or that demand is greater than supply. It does not mean time to panic-buy and hoard the gourds! KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne recently wrote a story about why you may be paying more for pumpkins this year.

The supply chain kinks are real, though. Word to the wise and the procrastinators, don’t wait to start any holiday shopping this year. I had a chance to visit with a local toy store owner about her shipments. She started ordering her holiday inventory last spring –and she’s still not getting 100% of it in. She does have plenty, though, for now. You can check out that story here.

Ad

How about some positive business news? The Maestro Entrepreneur Center and the city have a pilot program going to help small, minority- and women-owned businesses grow. Out of 200 applicants, they chose a fortunate 10 who will get business education and some grant dollars. I’m visiting with a few of them, starting with Tia Rodriguez who runs a vegan soul eatery. It looked yummy! Her story is here.

And, finally, if you’re buying rice cereal for your baby, listen up. This week, a rice cereal sold only at Walmart was recalled over concerns of inorganic arsenic levels. You can see that recall and more here.

Ad

Have a great weekend, and enjoy the cooler temps!

Marilyn

More Consumer Headlines:

Submit your email below to receive this newsletter weekly.