Partly Cloudy icon
72º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Driver evaluated for DWI following rollover crash on North Side, police say

No one was injured in the two-vehicle crash, authorities say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Joe Arredondo, Photojournalist

Tags: SAPD, Police, Crash, North Side
A driver is being evaluated for DWI following a rollover crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.
A driver is being evaluated for DWI following a rollover crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is being evaluated for DWI following a rollover crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m., Saturday, in the 1400 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

Police said it was a two-vehicle crash, but no serious injuries were reported and no one was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials said one driver is being evaluated for suspicion of DWI.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

2 women injured in overnight shooting at bar on East Side, San Antonio police say

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email