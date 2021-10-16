Driver evaluated for DWI following rollover crash on North Side, police say

A driver is being evaluated for DWI following a rollover crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is being evaluated for DWI following a rollover crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m., Saturday, in the 1400 block of Jones Maltsberger Road.

Police said it was a two-vehicle crash, but no serious injuries were reported and no one was taken to a hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials said one driver is being evaluated for suspicion of DWI.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

2 women injured in overnight shooting at bar on East Side, San Antonio police say