Partly Cloudy icon
67º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Four people injured after shooting outside Killeen nightclub, officials say

The shooting happened in the 300 block of S. 2nd Street

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: shooting, Killeen, police, nightclub
Photo does not have a caption

KILLEEN, Texas – Four people were injured after being shot outside of a nightclub in Killeen early Saturday morning, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of S. 2nd Street around 2:45 a.m.

Police said several people were found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Three people were airlifted for medical treatment and are in critical condition, officers said. A fourth person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Killeen police are asking anyone with information or videos regarding the shooting to contact the police department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email