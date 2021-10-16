Four people injured after shooting outside Killeen nightclub, officials say

KILLEEN, Texas – Four people were injured after being shot outside of a nightclub in Killeen early Saturday morning, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of S. 2nd Street around 2:45 a.m.

Police said several people were found in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Three people were airlifted for medical treatment and are in critical condition, officers said. A fourth person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Killeen police are asking anyone with information or videos regarding the shooting to contact the police department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

