Texas-based Shiner beer announces ‘Berries and Cream’ flavor

“Berries and cream, berries and cream. I’m a little lad who loves berries and cream.” You may have recognized that tune as trending TikTok audio. Or, maybe you remember the little lad from the Starburst berries and cream commercial.

Now, another brand is taking on the berries and cream theme.

Shiner beer, a Texas brewery, recently announced on their Facebook page a limited batch of “Berries and Cream” flavored beer will be coming soon.

The catchy tune first became popular when Starburst released a commerical in 2007 for a Berries and Cream version of the chewy, square-sized candy.

The commerical featured a “little lad” who would do his “little lad dance” when he wanted berries and cream.

You can watch the full commercial here:

TikTokers found the audio and it became a trending dance on the social media application.

Users showed off their bowl-cut hairstyles and their renaissance style outfits while doing the “little lad dance.”

While you don’t have to do the “little lad dance” to get your hands on a berries and cream flavored Shiner, you will have to act fast.

The flavored beer will only be available for a limited time at the Spoetzl Brewery taproom, the company said.

The dates of the beer’s release have not yet been announced. You can follow the brewery’s Facebook page for more updates.

