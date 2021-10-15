Little Debbie Christmas tree cakes ice cream coming in November

Christmas is coming early for lovers of Little Debbie snack cakes.

For the first time ever, Little Debbie has turned its beloved Christmas tree cakes into ice cream.

Starting Nov. 1, Little Debbie Christmas tree cakes ice cream will be available exclusively at Walmart for $2.50 a pint.

The vanilla-flavored ice cream will have golden cake chunks and swirls of green sprinkles and red icing.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are a cult favorite and typically only available during the holiday season.

