Little Debbie Christmas tree cakes ice cream coming in November

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are cult favorite

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream (Little Debbie Snacks)

Christmas is coming early for lovers of Little Debbie snack cakes.

For the first time ever, Little Debbie has turned its beloved Christmas tree cakes into ice cream.

Starting Nov. 1, Little Debbie Christmas tree cakes ice cream will be available exclusively at Walmart for $2.50 a pint.

The vanilla-flavored ice cream will have golden cake chunks and swirls of green sprinkles and red icing.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes are a cult favorite and typically only available during the holiday season.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

