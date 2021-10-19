New app to help find jobs launched at San Antonio Startup Week

an Antonio Startup Week, a free multi-day conference that brings together more than 2,000 Texas entrepreneurs, business leaders and community members, is currently underway.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Startup Week, a free multi-day conference that brings together more than 2,000 Texas entrepreneurs, business leaders and community members, is currently underway.

This year’s San Antonio Startup Week theme is about looking into the future and dreaming big for the city of San Antonio.

“We really want to highlight things in our community, our founders, our businesses, our organizations, and really also have these founders kind of share their knowledge,” Thu Nguyen, co-organizer of Startup Week said.

The tech industry has grown by leaps and bounds over the last decade, and it is an exciting time across the Alamo City. Entrepreneurs, businesses and apps are taking center stage.

“We launched at Startup Week. It was awesome,” Dirk Elemndorf, one of the co-founders of the new Jobward app said.

Jobward is an easy to use web-based tool to create resumes and get through the job application process.

“If you know somebody who’s looking for work right now, tell them from us. It’s not them. It is never been harder to get a job. Even though there are 10 million recs out there, companies have not been good at figuring out how to deal with this kind of onslaught of applications. And if you don’t stand out, and have any little mistake, they’re looking for a reason to reject you. So, we are trying to help good people tell their story so that they can get great jobs,” Elmendorf said.

The Jobward app launched during this year’s Startup Week with a series of presentations and panels in both person and online.

“I think that it is a testament here for the two weeks that we are doing panels and sessions, that we are very much tech focused and we have dreams to be a tech hub. I think we are progressing in that way,” Nguyen said.

Elmendorf said Startup Week has been a tremendous help.

“There are a lot of resources, a lot of people pulling for you and a community that wants you to win,” Elmendorf said.

For more info on SA Startup Week, you can find the info by clicking here.