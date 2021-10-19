WATCH LIVE: Plane carrying 21 people crashes in Houston area; 1 minor injury reported

First responders are at the scene of a plane crash in Brookshire, a city west of Houston, on Tuesday morning.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office said the aircraft crashed near the Houston Executive Airport and that all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, said 21 people were on board when the plane crashed.

One person had minor injuries, according to WCSO.

“Please avoid the area and watch for emergency vehicles,” a Facebook post reads.

