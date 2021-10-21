$500M-plus master-planned development breaks ground in Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Texas – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

A small town about 25 miles west of downtown San Antonio is soon to undergo major change as construction kicks off at a master-planned development expected to cost more than $500 million.

Merit Commercial Real Estate is developing the 435-acre Alsatian Oaks in Castroville, north of Highway 90 and east of the city’s core. The first phase of development will include 233 new homes, utility systems and a parkway connecting to Highway 90, which will eventually connect to FM 471 and Culebra Road.

When complete, the community will include 950 homes; more than 400,000 square feet of restaurant, retail and medical-office space; as well as neighborhood parks and miles of trails. An amenity facility for the residences will include a pool and fitness center.

“What we’re trying to achieve is a design that honors the look and feel of Castroville,” said Merit co-CEO Will Collins.

The first lots will be ready by August 2022, with the first homes set to be available for sale in February or March of 2023. Collins said the initial projection was to build the community over 12 to 15 years, but with the high demand for housing in the area, it could be complete in as soon as seven years.

The project team includes Antonio Flamenco of Houston-based Insite Architecture as the master architect. CDA Architects of Houston is the designing the commercial components.

