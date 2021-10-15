Mostly Cloudy icon
90º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Ex-San Antonio police officer tops city’s payroll list in 2020

San Antonio Business Journal ranks top 25-highest paid government employees

San Antonio Business Journal

Tags: SABJ, business, San Antonio, Data
Photo does not have a caption

SAN ANTONIOEditor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

Across 13,394 employees, the city of San Antonio paid a total of $842 million in wages and $1.2 billion in total compensation to fire, police and civilian workers in 2020.

An ex-San Antonio police lieutenant with a tumultuous history and lengthy disciplinary record was the highest-paid city government employee for the year.

Records from the city show Lee Rakun was compensated a total of $447,027 from the city, with a majority of those earnings coming from a leave payout, arbitration and settlements with the city before he retired from the force.

City Manager Erik Walsh advanced to the No. 2 spot following the 2019 departure of Deputy Fire Chief Yvette Granato. Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez trailed behind Walsh at No. 5 with compensation totaling $342,205.

The top 11 spots were dominated by four ex-members of the SAPD, with several of those — including ex-officer Michael Garza making national headlines.

According to the city, total compensation for employees includes additional benefits like pension matching, health care, and wellness contributions.

See the slideshow showing the top 25 highest-paid city government employees in the Alamo City in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.