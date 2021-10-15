Ex-San Antonio police officer tops city’s payroll list in 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

Across 13,394 employees, the city of San Antonio paid a total of $842 million in wages and $1.2 billion in total compensation to fire, police and civilian workers in 2020.

An ex-San Antonio police lieutenant with a tumultuous history and lengthy disciplinary record was the highest-paid city government employee for the year.

Records from the city show Lee Rakun was compensated a total of $447,027 from the city, with a majority of those earnings coming from a leave payout, arbitration and settlements with the city before he retired from the force.

City Manager Erik Walsh advanced to the No. 2 spot following the 2019 departure of Deputy Fire Chief Yvette Granato. Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez trailed behind Walsh at No. 5 with compensation totaling $342,205.

Ad

The top 11 spots were dominated by four ex-members of the SAPD, with several of those — including ex-officer Michael Garza — making national headlines.

According to the city, total compensation for employees includes additional benefits like pension matching, health care, and wellness contributions.

See the slideshow showing the top 25 highest-paid city government employees in the Alamo City in the San Antonio Business Journal.

Also on KSAT: