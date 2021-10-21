Abandoned restaurant erupts into flames on Southwest Side

San Antonio firefighters returned to a familiar site Thursday morning, when a fire broke out at a vacant Long John Silver's restaurant on the city's Southwest Side for the second time in just over a week.

The fire erupted around 10:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Southwest Military Drive across from South Park Mall.

Fire crews arrived on the scene to heavy smoke and fire. Firefighters started out with a defensive attack but quickly had to move to an aerial attack by focusing on the roof.

Firefighters are very familiar with the building because it’s the second time in a week they’ve been called to battle a suspicious fire at the restaurant.

A San Antonio Fire Department said there has been a recent trend of suspicious fires in the area.

”There have been a number of fires recently in this part of town, eight or nine, to be exact. They don’t appear to be related, but all suspicious in nature, so all under investigation,” said San Antonio Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington.

Arrington believes homeless people may have started the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The building was torn down by city crews Thursday afternoon.

