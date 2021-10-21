Partly Cloudy icon
Shooting outside West Side home may have been self-defense, police say

Suspected shooter told police other man attacked him

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Police roped off the 8200 block of Meadow Fire Street for hours after the deadly shooting.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to determine whether a deadly shooting outside a West Side home was self-defense or, perhaps, murder.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday outside a home, located in the 8200 block of Meadow Fire Street.

RELATED: Argument outside West Side home leads to deadly shooting, police say

Police say a man who lives in the home told them he was attacked by a visitor, a friend of his roommate who had arrived there drunk.

Police say the visitor initially was arguing with the man’s fiancé.

They say the man became involved in the dispute and told them that the visitor attacked him.

He told officers that he was armed with a gun at the time and initially fired warning shots toward the ground.

However, the man says the visitor still came at him, and, during a fight, he fired a shot, hitting the visitor in the leg.

Officers tried performing CPR, but the wounded man died at the scene.

Investigators spent hours processing the scene and marking off nearly a dozen pieces of evidence.

Police say they also recovered the gun that was involved.

They took the suspected shooter and witnesses into custody for questioning.

Early on, police had not named him a suspect and were not sure whether any charges would be filed.

Katrina Webber

Tim Stewart

