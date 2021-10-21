BCSO: Suspect stabbed man on his morning walk ‘because it made him feel good’

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect accused of stabbing a man on his morning walk in a west Bexar County neighborhood told deputies he committed the assault “because it made him feel good,” authorities said.

Jail records show Aldo Martinez Rios, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the attack that happened in the 11600 block of Hidden Terrace in the Laurel Mountain Ranch subdivision near Marbach Road and Loop 1604.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the victim was walking on the sidewalk around 10 a.m. on Tuesday when he was attacked from behind. He tried to fight off the attacker but he was stabbed in his stomach and left forearm.

The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Investigators said the attacker was captured on a doorbell video wearing a black and white shirt, black shorts, black shoes, a bandana covering his face and a black backpack.

Later Tuesday, BCSO released the video on social media and asked for the public’s help in identifying the man. They also issued a reward for information leading to his arrest.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that a resident in the area recognized him and identified him as Rios. She stated that officers have responded to his home in the past month.

Investigators said that deputies previously responded to a family disturbance at Rios’ home, and footage from a body-worn camera shows Rios matching the description of the man in the doorbell video.

On Wednesday, authorities made contact with Rios’ mother, who brought him back to the house where he was detained.

Deputies searched the home and found “a distinctive” white and black shirt, black shorts, a black backpack and a Playboy bandana similar to the clothes seen in the doorbell video.

The bandana had two knives in it, deputies said, including one that appeared to have blood on it.

The affidavit states that Rios admitted to planning an attack on a random man and stabbing him “because it made him feel good.” He said he ran home afterward.

Jail records show his bond is set at $50,000. A pre-hearing is set for Dec. 8.

