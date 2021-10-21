Authorities arrest suspect accused of fatally shooting man in the head on Northeast Side

Calvin Williams has been charged with murder, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man accused of fatally shooting another man in the head at a Northeast Side apartment complex earlier this year has been arrested.

Calvin Williams, 33, is the second suspect to be charged with murder in the May 5 shooting that killed Gary Smith, 31, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He is also being held on charges of evading arrest and felon in possession of a firearm.

The other suspect, Monique Denay Scott, 31, was arrested Tuesday.

Monique Denay Scott, 31, was charged with murder, according to records with the Bexar County Jail. (Bexar County Jail)

San Antonio police said Scott drove Williams to the Oak Manor Apartments in the 2300 block of Austin Highway that day, and Williams opened fire on Smith.

Smith, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked car, was struck in the head and died at the scene.

An arrest affidavit states that Smith’s girlfriend was in a stairwell at the time of the shooting and heard Williams yell out to the victim before the gunfire. She didn’t see the shooting but recognized Williams’ voice as they have known each other for about two years, police said.

Ad

Investigators said she had seen Williams previously drive the suspect vehicle, a beige Nissan Altima with a missing hubcap, and identified the owner of the vehicle as one of Williams’ girlfriends.

Through records, police confirmed the Altima was registered to a girlfriend, who was not present at the time of the shooting.

The affidavit states that Smith was driving a vehicle that belonged to Williams’ other girlfriend, who was incarcerated at the time of the shooting.

Inmate phone calls before the shooting revealed that the incarcerated woman wanted Williams and his other girlfriend to retrieve her car from Smith, and that she wanted Williams to take possession of the car.

On May 11, officers found the suspect vehicle and seized it as evidence. Inside they found two of Williams’ cell phones that revealed Williams and Scott communicated before the shooting.

He told Scott that he had to “ghost” for the day and said, “nobody will no where I’m at until dis situation over,” the affidavit states.

Ad

He picked Scott up about an hour before the shooting. Investigators said that Scott drove to a hotel and rented a room afterward.

Records show that Williams was arrested on Wednesday.

Read also: