Woman arrested months after man fatally shot in head outside Northeast Side apartments

Monique Denay Scott, 31, was charged with murder, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – One of two suspects has been arrested in a fatal shooting that happened at a Northeast Side apartment complex earlier this year.

Monique Denay Scott, 31, was charged with murder in the May 5 shooting that killed Gary Smith, also 31, according to records with the Bexar County Jail.

San Antonio police said Scott drove the suspect vehicle to the Oak Manor Apartments in the 2300 block of Austin Highway, where her passenger, Calvin Williams, opened fire on Smith as he sat in the driver’s seat of a parked car.

Smith was struck in the head and died at the scene, police said.

An arrest affidavit states that Smith’s girlfriend was in a stairwell at the time of the shooting and heard someone yell out to Smith before gunfire erupted. She didn’t witness the shooting, she said, but she recognized the male’s voice as Williams’, whom she’s known for about two years.

Ad

Investigators said she had seen the alleged shooter drive the suspect vehicle, a beige Nissan Altima with a missing hubcap, before, and identified the owner of the vehicle as one of Williams’ girlfriends.

Through records, police confirmed the Altima was registered to a girlfriend, who was not present at the time of the shooting.

Officers also discovered that the victim was driving a vehicle that belonged to Williams’ other girlfriend, who was incarcerated at the time of the shooting.

The incarcerated woman wanted Williams and his other girlfriend to retrieve her car from Smith, police said. Inmate phone calls revealed that the day before the shooting, the incarcerated woman said she wanted Williams to take possession of the car.

The suspect vehicle was found on May 11 with two of Williams’ cell phones in it, police said.

Phone records show that Williams and Scott communicated before the shooting. He told Scott that he had to “ghost” for the day and said, “nobody will no where I’m at until dis situation over,” the affidavit states.

Ad

He picked Scott up about an hour before the shooting. Investigators said that Scott drove to a hotel and rented a room afterward.

Records show that Scott was arrested on Tuesday and her bond was set at $200,000. Williams is still at large, records show.

Read also: