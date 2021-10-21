SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in 2010 slaying of 20-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for the slaying of a 20-year-old man.

According to police, Eric Mendoza was shot and killed October 21, 2010, around 1 a.m. in the 5000 block of Village Path.

Police said residents heard several gunshots and the sounds of a vehicle speeding off. Residents came out of their homes and saw Mendoza’s truck striking several vehicles before coming to a stop. Officers were called and found Mendoza unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.