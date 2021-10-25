Cloudy icon
Local News

Get ready to fall back in November for the end of daylight saving time

Daylight saving time ends Nov. 7

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Daylight saving time is coming to an end in November.

Clocks will “fall back” one hour at 2 a.m. on Nov. 7, so set a reminder on your phone to roll back the clocks in your home to standard time.

Your smartphone should automatically adjust its clock. However, you’ll need to manually change the clocks on your car radio, oven, alarm clock and the other standalone clocks around your home.

Commonly referred to as daylight “savings” time, the correct term is actually daylight saving time.

Not all states observe daylight saving time since states can exempt themselves from the time change.

Hawaii and Arizona, for example, don’t observe the biannual clock-changing chore. Texas, however, is not exempt from the time change.

