‘What’s up, guey?’ Lonnie Walker IV says he’s officially part of San Antonio after shout-out at HEB

SAN ANTONIO – Lonnie Walker IV has been a Spurs fan favorite since the day he stepped foot in the Alamo City.

The fourth-year guard has entrenched himself in the San Antonio culture and community.

And now Walker can say with confidence that he feels like he’s definitely a “San Antonio” guy.

During the team’s media availability after Spurs practice on Monday, Walker was asked about his contract status moving forward with the Spurs.

San Antonio did not offer Walker a new deal during the offseason meaning he will be a restricted free agent this summer. The Spurs have the right to match any offer that comes Walker’s way.

But the Reading, Penn. native said he’s not stressing about it at the moment and enjoys living in San Antonio. He also shared a funny story about a recent visit to H-E-B that confirmed how the community has enjoyed Walker’s time with the Spurs.

A Spurs treasure....@lonniewalker_4 says he feels like he's a "San Antonio, Texas guy" after someone at HEB called out to him recently and said "What’s up guey!"



“I think I am a San Antonio, Texas guy myself. I was at H-E-B and someone said, ‘What’s up, guey?’ I was like, I’m part of this community now, you know,” Walker joked.

For those not in the know, Guey (pronounced “way”) is a common Spanish slang word that’s used in the same way one might say “bro” or “dude” in English.

Walker averaged a career-high 11.2 points per game last season and through three games this season is averaging 13.3 points per game off the Spurs bench. Head coach Gregg Popovich said he is counting on Walker to fill a consistent scoring role off the bench for San Antonio this season.

Walker said he’s ready to take on the challenge and worry about the future when the time comes.

“I’m not worried about the contract. I have good karma and good energy around me and things will play out the way it’s supposed to be,” Walker said. “I sacrificed a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of things this offseason to be ready to play this season. I am highly confident. I only think I am going to continue to get better along with my rhythm and confidence.”

And if Spurs fans have their say, there will be many more years ahead to shout out Lonnie at H-E-B.