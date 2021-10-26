Murder weapon and crime scene photos shown to jury in trial of Louis Benevento, accused of killing his wife

Louis Benevento on trial and charged with the murder of his wife.

SAN ANTONIO – The prosecution Tuesday continued presenting evidence and witnesses on day two of the murder trial of Louis Benevento.

Benevento is accused of the May 22, 2019 murder of his wife, Alicia Wills.

On Tuesday, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy from the department’s crime scene unit took the stand.

Deputy Jason Tibbs showed the crime scene photos he took the day of the murder as well as other evidence he collected.

Among the evidence were two guns, a .380 caliber found near Wills and a .40 caliber found in a safe inside the home.

The .40 caliber is allegedly the weapon Benevento used to shoot Wills. Seven shell casings from that gun were found around Wills’ body.

Benevento is claiming self-defense. His attorney stated in opening arguments that Wills attacked him and pointed her gun at him first.

On Monday, the state started its case with the 911 call that Wills made while outside.

“I know he’s going to kill me,” Wills can be heard saying in the call. After a couple of minutes, she started to scream. Several gunshots can be heard in the audio and then the call goes silent.

At some point during the trial, Benevento is expected to testify in his defense.

If he is found guilty, he faces 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

One of two guns were shown to the jury. One was outside and another, shown in photo below, is believed to be gun that was used to kill Alicia Wills. pic.twitter.com/YLevCahvve — Erica Hernandez (@erica_KSAT) October 26, 2021

