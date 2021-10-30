Clear icon
82º

Local News

The best and worst Halloween candy for 2021, data shows

Did your favorite candy make the cut?

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Halloween, candy, trick-or-treat
As you prepare for Halloween, you may be able to hold on to that candy much longer than you would think.
As you prepare for Halloween, you may be able to hold on to that candy much longer than you would think. (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The variety of sweet treats passed out on Halloween can seem endless. From chocolates to sours to gummies and more, there’s a good chance you’ll end up with a candy you enjoy in your Halloween basket.

But, everyone’s taste buds are different.

This year, CandyStore.com ranked the most popular Halloween candies in America as well as Texas to show what candies reign supreme in 2021.

For the data, Candy Store said, “We looked at 14 years of sales data 2007-2021, looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. We sell nationwide (and to Canada), so we broke down our sales by state. We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors – all of whom contributed and helped us reach our conclusions.”

Let’s look at America’s Top 10 favorite Halloween candy first.

  1. Reese’s Cups
  2. Skittle’s
  3. M&M’s
  4. Starbursts
  5. Hot Tamales
  6. Sour Patch Kids
  7. Hershey’s Kisses
  8. Snicker’s
  9. Tootsie Pop’s
  10. Candy Corn

As for Texas, the company says Starburst is the top candy for the state. Trailing behind in second place is Reese’s peanut butter cups, followed by Sour Patch Kids.

Not every candy can be a favorite though. So, CandyStore.com also compiled a list of the worst candies in 2021 to see what people are not going to be as excited to receive in the Halloween basket this year.

  1. Candy Corn
  2. Circus Peanuts
  3. Peanut Butter Kisses
  4. Smarties
  5. Necco Wafers
  6. Wax Coke Bottles
  7. Mary Janes
  8. Tootsie Rolls
  9. Good & Plenty
  10. Black Licorice

Did your favorites and least favorites make the lists?

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email