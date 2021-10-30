The best and worst Halloween candy for 2021, data shows

As you prepare for Halloween, you may be able to hold on to that candy much longer than you would think.

The variety of sweet treats passed out on Halloween can seem endless. From chocolates to sours to gummies and more, there’s a good chance you’ll end up with a candy you enjoy in your Halloween basket.

But, everyone’s taste buds are different.

This year, CandyStore.com ranked the most popular Halloween candies in America as well as Texas to show what candies reign supreme in 2021.

For the data, Candy Store said, “We looked at 14 years of sales data 2007-2021, looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. We sell nationwide (and to Canada), so we broke down our sales by state. We also have relationships with major candy manufacturers and distributors – all of whom contributed and helped us reach our conclusions.”

Let’s look at America’s Top 10 favorite Halloween candy first.

Reese’s Cups Skittle’s M&M’s Starbursts Hot Tamales Sour Patch Kids Hershey’s Kisses Snicker’s Tootsie Pop’s Candy Corn

As for Texas, the company says Starburst is the top candy for the state. Trailing behind in second place is Reese’s peanut butter cups, followed by Sour Patch Kids.

Not every candy can be a favorite though. So, CandyStore.com also compiled a list of the worst candies in 2021 to see what people are not going to be as excited to receive in the Halloween basket this year.

Candy Corn Circus Peanuts Peanut Butter Kisses Smarties Necco Wafers Wax Coke Bottles Mary Janes Tootsie Rolls Good & Plenty Black Licorice

Did your favorites and least favorites make the lists?

