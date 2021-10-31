NICU babies at Children’s Hospital of San Antonio are all dressed up for Halloween

A NICU baby at Children's Hospital of San Antonio is dressed as a pirate for Halloween.

SAN ANTONIO – Some of the tiniest trick-or-treaters in San Antonio are ready for their first Halloween!

Babies in the NICU at the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio are all dressed up in some of the most adorable costumes this year, all thanks to nurses, families and volunteers, according to the hospital.

Nothing sp👀ky here! Our tiniest trick-or-treaters are ready for their first boo-lieve Halloween! Thank you to the... Posted by The Children's Hospital of San Antonio on Sunday, October 31, 2021

Some of the babies are dressed as fictional characters, such as a mermaid or a pirate.

Others had nature-themed costumes or are dressed as superheroes -- Superman, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, or Wonder Woman.

NICU baby at Children's Hospital of San Antonio dressed as Superman. (Children's Hospital of San Antonio)

NICU baby dressed as a bumblebee for Halloween at Children's Hospital of San Antonio. (Children's Hospital of San Antonio)

A NICU baby dressed as a pink flower for Halloween at Children's Hospital of San Antonio. (Children's Hospital of San Antonio)

A NICU baby dressed as Wonder Woman for Halloween at Children's Hospital of San Antonio. (Children's Hospital of San Antonio)

These little outfits are sure to make you smile! Happy Halloween little ones!

