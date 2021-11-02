79º

Local News

Two new drive-thru Chipotle restaurants just opened in San Antonio and a third is on the way

Chipotlanes are popping up in San Antonio

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Food, San Antonio, Trending
Chipotlane (Chipotle)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio just got two new drive-thru Chipotle locations, also known as Chipotlanes, and a third is set to open in the next few months.

Officials with the restaurant said the newest locations opened Monday at 2741 SW Military Drive and Tuesday at 6302 FM 78.

The third restaurant, which will also include a Chipotlane, is expected to open at 3155 SE Military Drive.

An exact opening date for the third Chipotle has not yet been announced.

The opening of the two new restaurants brings the total number of Chipotle locations in the San Antonio area to 16.

Only four of the 16 locations are equipped with a Chipotlane.

Looking for a job? The Mexican grill is also hiring.

All Chipotle locations are open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email