Two new drive-thru Chipotle restaurants just opened in San Antonio and a third is on the way

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio just got two new drive-thru Chipotle locations, also known as Chipotlanes, and a third is set to open in the next few months.

Officials with the restaurant said the newest locations opened Monday at 2741 SW Military Drive and Tuesday at 6302 FM 78.

The third restaurant, which will also include a Chipotlane, is expected to open at 3155 SE Military Drive.

An exact opening date for the third Chipotle has not yet been announced.

The opening of the two new restaurants brings the total number of Chipotle locations in the San Antonio area to 16.

Only four of the 16 locations are equipped with a Chipotlane.

Looking for a job? The Mexican grill is also hiring.

All Chipotle locations are open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.