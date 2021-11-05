Haven for Hope names Kim Jefferies as president, CEO

SAN ANTONIO – Kim Jefferies was named Friday the new president and CEO of Haven for Hope, a nonprofit aimed at helping and transforming the lives of the homeless in San Antonio.

For the past 15 years, Jefferies has served as the CEO of Brighton Center, which provides family and community education and developmental services to children with disabilities and developmental delays.

“Kim is a proven and respected leader in our community and we feel very fortunate to have someone with such tremendous experience taking the helm of Haven for Hope to help take it to the next level,” Haven for Hope Chairman Bill Greehey said. “She not only brings many years of leadership and development expertise in the nonprofit sector, which are critical to the success of a large and complex nonprofit organization like Haven for Hope, but Kim’s management style combines strong business acumen with a heart for the individuals we serve. In short, we feel like Kim has the perfect mix of personal attributes and professional expertise to continue to build on Haven’s strengths and we are confident that she will help motivate and inspire our employees and partners to achieve even greater outcomes for those we serve.”

According to a news release, during her time at Brighton, Jefferies successfully oversaw three expansion projects, including the recently completed $8 million facility and program expansion that doubled the square footage of the Brighton campus; tripled the number of children and families impacted annually; and helped grow the Brighton Center to be the largest organization serving children with delays and disabilities in Bexar County.

“I am humbled and excited about this amazing new opportunity to lead Haven for Hope. It really is the professional opportunity of a lifetime,” Jefferies said. “I look forward to working together with the leadership team, staff and partner agencies to help Haven for Hope continue its mission of transforming and saving the lives of homeless men, women and children.”

Jefferies is a native of San Antonio and has earned a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a minor in Business Administration from UTSA and a master’s degree in Nonprofit Management from Our Lady of the Lake University.

