BCSO searching for missing teenager in West Bexar County

Mikayla Gonzales, 16, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Oct. 24 in the 7000 block of Talley Road, not far from Culebra Road, according to BCSO.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who disappeared in West Bexar County.

Mikayla Gonzales, 16, was last seen around 1 a.m. on Oct. 24 in the 7000 block of Talley Road, not far from Culebra Road, according to BCSO.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has brown eyes and has black hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

BCSO said anyone found to be harboring the girl could face charges of harboring a runaway or interfering with child custody, which could end in jail time and charges.