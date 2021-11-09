Man facing criminal charges after he and woman found with stab wounds

SAN ANTONIO – A man suspected of stabbing his ex-girlfriend and himself inside her West Side home will face a charge of aggravated assault, according to San Antonio police.

They say the 37-year-old suspect, who is still in the hospital, will be charged by proxy.

Police still have not released the name of that man or the woman, both of whom were found with multiple stab wounds.

A preliminary report says several people at the Polo Club Apartments called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Monday and reported that someone had been stabbed inside one of the units.

Officers had to force their way into that apartment, located in the 8700 block of Marbach Road, where they found the man on top of the woman.

Both of them were rushed to a hospital by ambulance and, at last check, were in critical condition.

The report says investigators believe the man stabbed the woman and himself.

At the apartment complex Tuesday morning, neighbors declined to talk about the incident on camera.

However, one unidentified man told KSAT 12 News that he “can’t get the woman’s screams out of” his mind.

The neighbor says he tried to break down the woman’s door to help her but he was unable to do it.

At the scene, one officer said only the woman lived in the apartment.

It is unclear how or why the suspect came to be inside her home.

The officer said the two had been involved in a relationship in the past but had broken up about six months ago.