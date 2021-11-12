Portion of I-35 in New Braunfels reopens following major crash, fuel spill

A major crash and fuel spill on I-35 southbound at the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels has prompted a temporary road closure, according to police.

NEW BRAUNFELS – Update:

The temporary road closure of I-35 southbound at the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels has now reopened.

Authorities said as of around 5:25 p.m., Friday, the crash scene was cleared, the fuel spill was cleaned up and the road is now open.

Drivers are still reminded to expect delays as traffic flow returns to normal.

Original:

The crash happened Friday afternoon and involved multiple vehicles and an 18-wheeler.

The cause of the crash hasn’t been released, but those involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. A HAZMAT crew is aiding police in cleaning up the fuel spill at the scene.

UPDATE (5:25pm): HIGHWAY OPEN The accident scene has been cleared, the fuel has been cleaned up, and all lanes of I-35... Posted by New Braunfels Police Department on Friday, November 12, 2021

Officials may opt to partially reopen the south side of the highway. However, drivers are urged to expect traffic delays and find an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story, and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

