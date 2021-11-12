San Antonio man who posed as young girl, police officer sentenced on child pornography charge

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man who befriended a minor and coerced them into sending sexually explicit images has been sentenced to jail, federal authorities say.

Enrique Roman Martinez Jr., 35, on Tuesday was sentenced to 20 years in jail for one count of possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District of Texas said in a news release.

He has been in custody since his arrest in July 2018. He pleaded guilty to the charge on April 26, 2021, the release states.

Court documents state that Martinez pretended to be a young girl on social media and befriended a 10-year-old minor in another state. He also intimidated the minor by pretending that he was a police officer.

The release states that through coercion and manipulation, Martinez convinced the minor to send him the sexually explicit images.

“Child predators will go to extraordinary lengths to exploit and manipulate our children,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “They belong behind bars, and we will continue to work to put them there.”

Ad

The FBI investigated the case, which was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Read also: