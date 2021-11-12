Illegal street racing leaves North Bexar County homeowner uneasy

SAN ANTONIO – A potential street race ended in a crash in a family’s backyard in a far North Bexar County subdivision.

Just after 5 p.m. Bexar County sheriffs deputies were called to a crash off Dusty Canyon and Creek River on the far North Side.

According to deputies, two cars had been seen speeding down Dusty Canyon, but didn’t know it came to a dead end, causing them to crash through a fence and into a tree.

John and Jenny Beasley live at the residence where the crashed occurred. Both were in the living room where the cars would have gone if it was not for a tree in their backyard.

“Just a real hard break and of course the next thing you’re listening to when the breaks going you’re thinking impact, I literally saw it hit the fence, hit my table, impact the tree and the back end and airs bags. He hit it the other car, avoided it missing the back end of that and that’s the reason he shifted to the side,” said John and Jenny Beasley said.

The couple explained street racing down Dusty Canyon is a problem. According to them, they’ve had five or six close calls in the nearly two years they’ve lived at their home and that street racing is a constant.

“It’s a long strip (Dusty Canyon) and it’s about a quarter mile and they love to lite them up,” John said.

The drivers were able to walk away with no serious injuries. At this time they’re not facing charges, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Beasleys hope this crash will bring on added safety measures in the future to protect their home.